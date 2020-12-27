Swipe Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $54.96 million and $40.25 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00126504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00625524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00155390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00320994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

