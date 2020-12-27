Dragon Option Achieves Market Cap of $2,753.46 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $2,753.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00126504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00625524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00155390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00320994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00056418 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.