Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report $67.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.02 million. Amyris posted sales of $40.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

AMRS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 2,298,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 97.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amyris by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amyris by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

