Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $49.52. 704,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.