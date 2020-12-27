Flash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,148.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00629362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00056816 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.