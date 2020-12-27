HEIDI Trading 95% Higher Over Last Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. HEIDI has a market cap of $9,044.32 and approximately $668.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

