Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.30 Million

Equities analysts expect First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $785.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.90 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $494.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Horizon National by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.