Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $217.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the lowest is $217.30 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $221.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $837.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $955.66 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

CDAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 867,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.92 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

