BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Brokerages expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $69.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $69.95 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $72.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year sales of $277.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 26,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

