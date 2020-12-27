JulSwap Price Hits $39.55 on Top Exchanges (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

