Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CL King lifted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,832. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Genesco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genesco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

