Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0178 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $174,112.45 and $100,634.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00299742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.02157229 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

