Stealth (XST) Trading Up 39.4% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $27,956.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001828 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024997 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,048,674 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

