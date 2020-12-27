Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

