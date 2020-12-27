DEEX Reaches Market Cap of $181,699.08 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $181,699.08 and approximately $393.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 582.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005210 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001812 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005703 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

