Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $16.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $65.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

