Meridian Network Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $641,342.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002000 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020216 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004763 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

