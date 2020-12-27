Bitrue Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.91 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $4.91 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.02179787 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.