Kuai Token (KT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $13.74 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00642994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00156737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016293 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.