Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 3,126,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,734,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 278,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

