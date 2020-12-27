Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ACER stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,521. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

