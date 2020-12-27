Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $78,857.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

