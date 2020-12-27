Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 62.4% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $530,082.73 and $16,315.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

