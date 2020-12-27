Analysts Expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. RealPage also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RealPage by 79,627.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.53. 2,218,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,184. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

