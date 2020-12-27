Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

LINC traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 198,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

