FinNexus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $213,622.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $213,622.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00294822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.63 or 0.02135395 BTC.

FNX is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

