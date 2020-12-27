Odyssey Hits One Day Volume of $151,585.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $151,585.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00126856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00635847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00155822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00330304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

