Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.
In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.33.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
