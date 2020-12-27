Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

