Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.53. 95,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,927. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

