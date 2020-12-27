Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.23 million, a P/E ratio of 390.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,907 shares of company stock worth $2,659,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

