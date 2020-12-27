Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 327,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,567. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

