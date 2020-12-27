BOMB Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002938 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $712,643.85 and $92,510.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,462.33 or 0.99773019 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,402 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.