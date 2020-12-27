WINk Achieves Market Cap of $20.06 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $3.85 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005213 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

