$0.14 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.