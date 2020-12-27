Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Target Price at SEK 147.55

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 147.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HM.B shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 130 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 150 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a SEK 180 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.90. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

