Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 425,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,273. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

