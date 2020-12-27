v.systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Cap of $29.69 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,092,451,303 coins and its circulating supply is 2,168,842,839 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

