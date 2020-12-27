Analysts Set Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) PT at $3.08

Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELVT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,987. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

