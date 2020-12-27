Analysts Set Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) PT at $3.08

Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELVT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,987. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.79.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
