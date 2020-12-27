Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $27.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.70 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

HBCP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,594. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

