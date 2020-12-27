CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $714,170.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00046210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00294487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.29 or 0.02127483 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

