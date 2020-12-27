Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $731,779.72

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Primas has a market capitalization of $731,779.72 and approximately $4.76 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00481242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

