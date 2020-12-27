Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $15,224.63 and $1,249.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,468.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.06 or 0.02580680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00481242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.01288474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00601452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00255416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 662,913 coins and its circulating supply is 497,913 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

