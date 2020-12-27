Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $25.98

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.91. 241,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.