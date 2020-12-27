Analysts Set Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Price Target at C$53.81

Shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

Several research firms have commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. Norbord Inc. has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$58.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

