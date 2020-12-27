$352.11 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $352.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.06 million and the lowest is $349.02 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $321.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 1,016,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.33 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

