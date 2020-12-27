GET Protocol (GET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $88,879.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $88,879.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00046088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00293180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.02123029 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

