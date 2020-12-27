TokenPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $438,344.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,386.34 or 1.00166314 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00050957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,823,016 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

