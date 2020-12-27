Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.28.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

