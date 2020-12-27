$7.80 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report sales of $7.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $8.40 million. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $29.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.40 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRB. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,234. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

