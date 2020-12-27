Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $25.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.57 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. AXT reported sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,601. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

